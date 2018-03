Firefighters from neighboring counties helping fight wildfires

Volunteer fire departments are banding together during wildfire season to help everyone out.

Just about every county in Oklahoma has a task force made up of volunteer fire departments that respond to other counties.

When a big fire starts, the task force gets activated to respond to nearby counties and even across the state.

When wildfires broke out Thursday in Beggs, five departments responded with firefighters and trucks from Muskogee County.

