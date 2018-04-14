Firefighters battling grass fire north of Tulsa

A grass fire is burning north of Tulsa Saturday morning.

We're told firefighters are battling it near 46th Street North and North 4040 Road.

Keystone first responders are fighting the fire, and Tulsa Fire was originally called to help them out.

p>Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: