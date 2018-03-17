Firefighters battle multiple Sand Springs wildfires, arson suspected

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires in Sand Springs on Friday afternoon.

This is what driving through Sand Springs looks like right now, this is Shell Creek Road @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/ThPZ4A1qdS — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) March 17, 2018

Rock Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Sheriff’s Office and police officers are out fighting three wildfires in the area. Law enforcement officials said residents can help by not calling fire departments unless a home or property are in danger.

Officials are looking for two males who were spotted on a red motorbike who they believe started the fires near Shell Creek Road.

Police are searching for suspects behind these grass fires in Sand Springs. They tell us officers believe two men on a red motorcycle are circling the area starting fires. pic.twitter.com/6QydeUua4H — Megan Allison (@mallisonKJRH) March 16, 2018

The Osage Casino in Sand Springs was evacuated as a precaution due to the fires.

Highway 97 and Wekiawa Road have been shut down.

Just called 911 in Sand Springs



Driving down West Wekiwa Road, 16100 block. AVOID IF POSSIBLE. Wildfires are fierce right now @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/YzTfeFP5z1 — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) March 16, 2018

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged at this time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: