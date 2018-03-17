Firefighters battle multiple Sand Springs wildfires, arson suspected

Ashley Holt, Megan Allison
4:24 PM, Mar 16, 2018
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires in Sand Springs on Friday afternoon.

Rock Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Sheriff’s Office and police officers are out fighting three wildfires in the area. Law enforcement officials said residents can help by not calling fire departments unless a home or property are in danger.

Officials are looking for two males who were spotted on a red motorbike who they believe started the fires near Shell Creek Road.

The Osage Casino in Sand Springs was evacuated as a precaution due to the fires.

Highway 97 and Wekiawa Road have been shut down. 

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged at this time. 

