Firefighters battle multiple Sand Springs wildfires, arson suspected

Rock Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Sheriff’s Office and police officers are out fighting three wildfires in the area. Law enforcement officials said residents can help by not calling fire departments unless a home or property are in danger.
Officials are looking for two males who were spotted on a red motorbike who they believe started the fires near Shell Creek Road.
Police are searching for suspects behind these grass fires in Sand Springs. They tell us officers believe two men on a red motorcycle are circling the area starting fires. pic.twitter.com/6QydeUua4H