Firefighters battle house fire near 21st and Garnett

Tulsa- - Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the 2300 block of S 118 E Ave, near 21st and Garnett.

Crews say they were called out to the home just before 6 Saturday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

