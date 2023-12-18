Woman in critical condition, two dogs killed in Owasso house fire

OWASSO, Okla. — Two dogs are dead and a woman is in critical condition after a house fire near N 146th E Ave and E 116 St N.

The Owasso Fire Department chief told 2 News crews responded to the house after reports of smoke coming from the south side. Fire crews struggled to get past furniture and clothing piled up in the house, according to OFD.

The chief said it looked like the woman almost made it out of the home before firefighters found her. Fire crews performed life saving measures on the scene. The fire chief said hospital staff were able to find a pulse.

OFD said it is unclear if smoke alarms were in use. Fire crews did not hear alarms when they arrived.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

