Fire tears through vacant midtown house

TULSA, Okla. - Investigators are looking into a suspicious vacant house fire near Third and Utica.

Tulsa police say they noticed smoke from the attic around 6:30 a.m. Sunday

Officers then noticed a man leaving the home, and investigators later caught up to him.

He is being questioned.

Nobody was hurt.



