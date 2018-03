TULSA - A fire ripped through a South Tulsa apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Tulsa Fire said the apartments, which are located at 81st and Yale Avenue, suffered major damage. The roof collapsed and most of the building was destroyed.

First responders were called to the apartments just after 3 a.m.

No one inside the complex was hurt, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

