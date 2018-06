TULSA, Okla. - An investigation is underway after a fire destroys a west Tulsa house early Sunday.

First responders arrived near Charles Page Boulevard and South 49th West Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire started outside the garage, then spread to the entire house.

At one point, the flames were as high as 20 feet.

Fire crews say a neighboring home received some smoke damage.

No was inside or hurt at the time.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

â–¼Story Content (0)