Fire destroys local business overnight in Welch

10:27 AM, Jan 11, 2018
WELCH--A business burned to the ground overnight in Welch. 

Fonseca Saddle Shop caught fire and multiple agencies responded to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. 

Firefighters say that wind created a challenge to battle the blaze. 

Agencies from Welch, Bluejacket, Oswego and Miami Okla. as well as Oswego, Chetopa and Labette Co. KS. Responded.
No cause determined yet.

No injuries have been reported. 

 

