Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire departments responding to structure fire at Wade's RV in Glenpool

Glenpool fire
KJRH
Glenpool fire
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:21:07-04

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department is responding to a fire at Wade's RV.

A spokesperson with the city of Glenpool said the structure fire involves several RV's that were in the warehouse when the fire started.

Jenks Fire Department is also helping to put the fire out.

Wade's RV is located on South Highway 75 in Glenpool.

The spokesperson said there is no word yet if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7