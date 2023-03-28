Fire departments responding to structure fire at Wade's RV in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department is responding to a fire at Wade's RV.

A spokesperson with the city of Glenpool said the structure fire involves several RV's that were in the warehouse when the fire started.

Jenks Fire Department is also helping to put the fire out.

Wade's RV is located on South Highway 75 in Glenpool.

The spokesperson said there is no word yet if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --