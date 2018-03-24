Fire crews battling grass fires all over Green Country

Grass fires are keeping fire crews busy all over Green Country Saturday.

Oklmugee fire crews were battling a grass fire between 280 North and Bald Hill Road.

Bixby crews are battling a fire near 140th and Mingo.

Black Dog crews are battling a 30-acre grass fire in Osage County.

Stay with 2 Works for You as this story develops.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: