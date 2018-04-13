Fire crews battle grass fires in NW Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. - Fire crews were busy Thursday as they battled multiple blazes across northwest Oklahoma.

Near Woodward, residents rushed to evacuate as the fires quickly spread.

A few miles south west from there, authorities are searching for a missing hunter after a fire ignited.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services said the fire danger will be extreme and almost historic going through Saturday.

