Fire at residence near E. 36th St. North and MLK Boulevard

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire responded to a call near E. 36th St. North and MLK Jr. Boulevard Saturday evening after police, who were on a traffic stop called the fire in.

TPD says they were on a traffic stop and during the stop, saw flames in a residence to the south of the traffic stop.

Police ran inside and got one person out of the residence before Tulsa fire arrived on scene to put out the fire.

There was no damage to any property around the location.

The woman inside the residence made it out safely and TPD says Tulsa fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

