Financial help for families struggling

TULSA, Okla. — The American Rescue Plan was signed under the Binden administration in March of this year.

As part of that program, families are now eligible to receive between $250 to $300 per child, based on your tax filings.

Modi Kwanza with Goodwill is partnered with Tulsa Responds to make sure Tulsans know about the benefits.

“If you filed a 20-19 or 20-20 tax return already, you’ll get the payments," Kwanza said.

There is an income limit. Couples who made up to $150,000 or a family who made a total of $112,500 are eligible.

For those that are not required to file taxes, Kwanza said they are likely still eligible.

Kwanza said, "The IRS has set up what they call the non-filer tool.”

Families can expect payments beginning July 15th and they will run until the end of the year.

For more information visit Tulsa Responds

