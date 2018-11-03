Fight between neighbors leads to two arrests

TULSA - Police are investigating a violent attack after a woman ran over a man with a truck, but not before trying to hit him with a hammer.

Police say the suspect Antoinette Oliver ran over the victim's shoulder with a pickup truck as he was lying on the street.

Authorities say it all stemmed from a fight between two neighbors near East Pine Street and North Harvard.

Officers also arrested Denorvice Stewart for public intoxication and obstructing police.

They say the victim was taken to OSU Medical Center with a shoulder injury and lacerations to his hand and neck.

