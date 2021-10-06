Drummergirls United's annual event is back after COVID-19 forced cancellation

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 silenced an annual music event last year, but now Drummergirls United is getting its groove back and holding a women’s drum clinic in Tulsa Saturday, October 9.

Broken Arrow’s Tammy Mitchell-Woods started the Facebook group a few years ago. She fell in love with drumming when she was in sixth grade.

However, she said when she asked her parents for a drum set, “They were like girls don’t really play drums. You’ve already quit 2 instruments and we’re not going to put money into it. So I thought, I’ll just buy my own, and teach myself because I knew I could do it.”

Now, this self-taught, self-proclaimed “Drummergirl” is empowering female drummers around the world through her Drummergirls United Facebook group.

She said, “We share lots of education, lots of videos, lots of helpful tips. It’s also a place for people to vent their frustration when playing. It’s a very encouraging group, very positive place.”

It’s so positive that last year, Facebook featured the group in a commercial for International Women’s Day. They even flew Tammy out to Hollywood to film. “That commercial went viral and our group went from 1500 members to 5000 really quickly,” she said.

Now the group is nearly 7,000 members. There’s everyone from a 7-year-old in Australia to sassy, seasoned 78-year-old Diane Vitalich with Ace of Cups in California. She’s opened for musical acts like like Jimi Hendrix and Jason Mraz.

2 News Oklahoma asked Vitalich what Drummergirls United means to her, “There’s support for me, there’s support for the really young ones, and it’s not just drumming support. It’s emotional support.”

On October 9th and 10th, weekend, the group which usually meets online is gathering in Tulsa. Drummergirls United is holding an all-day Women’s Drum Clinic on October 9 at Fellowship Bible Church. They’ve rented out the chapel so there’s plenty of room to spread out. There will be meet-and-greet meals and 5 hours of classes covering everything from gear to groove.

“It’s for any level, whether they’re picking up their sticks for the first time or if they’ve been playing for a very long time we’ll have some challenges for them as well,” said Mitchell-Woods.

Saturday’s clinic will also have giveaways and there’s an option to attend virtually too. If you’d like to attend or learn more about the group, click here.

