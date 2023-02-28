Feds award $1.6 million for I-244 partial removal study

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing $1.6 million in grant money to fund a highway study in Tulsa. The study will look at the feasibility of removing the part of I-244 that cuts through the historic Greenwood District.

“This land would be much better suited in the hands of the people than brick and mortar and concrete going through the heart of it,” said Keith Mayes, senior pastor at Vernon A.M.E. Church.

Mayes says the money to fund the study is welcome news.

“I think the fact that they are willing to do that shows that they see value in it and see that it’s a viable project,” Mayes said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant money Tuesday after the pastor at North Peoria Church of Christ, Dr. William Blakney submitted the application along with community members.

Blakney says there are about 30 acres that could be open to housing and businesses that would generate revenue and would be economically beneficial for both the city and the Greenwood community. Mayes agrees.

“Let’s get rid of all that division and have one Tulsa,” Mayes said.

The project is part of a federal initiative called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program. Forty-five projects are getting a part of $185 million in grant money.

“There is no one that can deny the damage and destruction that that highway did to what was left of Greenwood,” said Phil Armstrong, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice.

Armstrong headed the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and was interim executive director at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center. He says this kind of work has been done in other communities and he’s ready for the study to take place here to see what’s possible for the future.

“Let’s have a discussion,” Armstrong said. “What have other communities done and what would it look like if we were to reclaim this area and see the economic viability return without having this highway continually be a visual reminder of what it did to destroy this community for a second time.”

The DOT says the federal pilot program is designed to reconnect communities that are cut off from opportunity because of past transportation infrastructure decisions.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --