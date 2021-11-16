Federal fugitives that escaped from Okmulgee county have ties to Claremore area

CLAREMORE, Okla. — We are learning new information about the two inmates who escaped from the Okmulgee county jail over the weekend.

According to the Rogers County Sheriff, the suspects stole a vehicle after breaking out of the a detention center in Okmulgee county.

Scott Walton says they then drove to Claremore.

Deputies learned the men might be in the area because one of them had a connection there.

Dustin Marris and Coker Barker escaped from the Okmulgee county jail early Saturday morning.

Marris was in jail for shooting with intent to kill a law enforcement officer and Barker is facing homicide charges.

The Rogers County Sheriff says together they broke out of jail, stole a vehicle and high tailed it to Claremore.

During the investigation officers discovered one had ties to a woman in Claremore but that’s not all they found.

“We learned that there was a possibility of contacts that they had at a residence east of Claremore along highway 20 and that’s when they went to that location and these individuals were able to escape,” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.

He says that home was equipped with cameras and the suspects could see officers coming so they left the house and went into a wooded area.

But Marris and Barker eventually came back.

“Once that information was highly likely that they were in that location, there were a few rounds of gas deployed in there and the outlaws came out in just a matter of seconds with their hands up to be taken into custody,” Sheriff Walton said.

Sheriff Walton says he was thankful but surprised they didn’t offer more resistance given their criminal history.

But work on the case didn’t stop when the suspects were in custody.

“When an event like this is over with, we look at going back over and debriefing and finding out what we could have done better,” he said.

Sheriff Walton says arrangements are being made to move them to another location but didn’t have details as to where.

We have tried several times to talk to people with the Okmulgee county detention center to get information as to how Marris and Barker broke out of the jail but so far they say they have no comment or aren’t returning our calls.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --