FC Tulsa partners with city to develop co-ed youth soccer league

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa and Tulsa Parks announced Wednesday they've partnered to form a co-ed youth soccer league for the upcoming spring season.

The league will be open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade and there won't be tryouts. Every player is expected to get equal playing time, a game shirt and a participation award.

“This is a great program for first-time players who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer and a wonderful opportunity for players and pre-formed teams to continue enhancing their skills,” Anna America, Chief of Culture and Recreation and Park Director said.

League participants will have the opportunity to go to a preseason clinic on March 12 with FC Tulsa players and one free student ticket to the club's May 7 home game on "Tulsa Parks League Night."

"We remain committed to serving all corners of Tulsa and spreading the love of soccer to our community,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon. “This partnership with Tulsa Parks allows us to bring the beautiful game right to the backyard of young athletes in Tulsa and grant players the opportunity to enjoy a night at one of our matches free of charge.”

Registration for the league is $50 per child. All students must be registered by March 4, 2022. A $10 fee is added to each student’s registration if not completed by that date. A 25% fee is added for residents living outside the City of Tulsa limits.

The eight-game season will run March 26 through May 14, with a six-game guarantee. Games are held on weekends and weeknights in a recreational, co-ed format. Games will be played at Hicks Park, Reed Park, Lacy Park, Jane A. Malone, or Whiteside Park Recreation Centers.

Parents can register their students online or in person at any City of Tulsa recreation center.

Limited scholarships will be available for student-athletes. Contact Tarah Moutray for information about scholarships available for youth sports leagues at (918) 596-1520 or tmoutray@cityoftulsa.org.

Tulsa Parks youth sports leagues rely on volunteers to coach teams and referee the games. Bilingual coaches and referees are especially needed, the city says. All Tulsa Parks coaches and referees must fill out an application and a background screening form. Contact Tarah Moutray for volunteer opportunities.

