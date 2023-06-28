Watch Now
FBI searches for evidence in connection to murder in Broken Arrow

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 28, 2023
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are in Broken Arrow conducting a search for evidence connected to the 2019 murder of Robin Skocdopole.

The search is being conducted in the area of 121st Street and South 185th East Ave.

Alex Ray Scott pleaded guilty to the murder and agreed to help authorities locate parts of the deceased's body.

According to court documents, Scott said they dismembered the body, and the head was in a wooded area in Broken Arrow. He also admitted to leaving one arm in a dumpster and the legs and other arm in a creek.

Tulsa police, Broken Arrow police, and the FBI are all involved.

The FBI tells 2 News they are the leading agency in the investigation and said they couldn't give us much more information.

We will update you as we learn more.

