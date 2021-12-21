Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Creek County deputies investigating homicide near Mounds

items.[0].image.alt
Thinkstock
Kidnapping victim killed when he grabbed FBI agent's rifle, police chief says
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:34:21-05

MOUNDS, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide Tuesday near Mounds.

One person is dead and no one is in custody in connection with the person's death.

Federal investigators initially took the case but the sheriff's office is the lead after determining the person involved is not connected with a local tribe.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story with any additional details we get.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7