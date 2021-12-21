Creek County deputies investigating homicide near Mounds

MOUNDS, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide Tuesday near Mounds.

One person is dead and no one is in custody in connection with the person's death.

Federal investigators initially took the case but the sheriff's office is the lead after determining the person involved is not connected with a local tribe.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story with any additional details we get.

