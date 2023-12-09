FBI investigating homicide in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police responded to a medical call at a house west of Sapulpa, off of West Ozark Trail around 6:30 a.m. on December 9.

Officers found a 23-year-old man dead on the trail.

Around the same time, another 23-year-old man, who is a tribal citizen, walked into the police station and told police he had something to do with the incident and turned himself in.

The FBI is taking over the investigation and will be interviewing him.

This is a developing story.

