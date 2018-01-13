FBI investigates Ponca City bank robbery

7:01 PM, Jan 12, 2018
PONCA CITY, Okla. -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Ponca City on Friday. 

Officials said just after 3 p.m., RCB Bank at 1223 East Highland Avenue was robbed.

The robber was described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build and believed to be in his late 40's or early 50's. He was wearing black coveralls, a gray hoodie, a camouflage cap and dark sunglasses. 

The man gave a note to the teller and demanded money. He left the bank northbound on foot and got into a red Buick four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the FBI Oklahoma City at 405-290-7770.

