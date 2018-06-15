Father and son held hostage in Midtown home invasion

TULSA -- Police are searching for three men who allegedly broke into a home near 31st and Sheridan, held a family hostage, and shot one of the residents.

Police say three men covering their faces kicked in a door to a home just after midnight on Friday.

A father and son were inside at the time and were held hostage while the suspects ransacked the home.

The suspects were carrying at least one gun, which was used to shoot the son in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are working to put together a vehicle description while detectives are actively searching for the suspects.

