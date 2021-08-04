Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on Broken Arrow Expressway

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One person is dead after a fatal accident happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Lynn Lane exit.
Broken Arrow police say the multi-car crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. The Broken Arrow Police Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene and will be investigating the accident.
At this time, the westbound lanes of State Highway 51 are closed from the 9th Street exit, also known as Lynn Lane, during the investigation.
Alternative routes for commute are being directed to Kenosha Street or Albany Street to re-enter the highway.
CLICK here to find the best alternative route for you.
It is expected that the westbound lanes will be closed for several hours so police say to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
