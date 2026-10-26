Woman dies after overnight condo fire in Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a condominium overnight, the Tulsa Police Department announced Monday morning.

Police and the Tulsa Fire Department were called to the 5500 block of East 46th Street at 12:37 a.m.

A woman inside the condo during the fire was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. She has not yet been identified.

Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the condo's exterior and a pile of charred household items.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire marshals, according to police.