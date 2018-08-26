Fatal auto-pedestrian accident in North Tulsa

Tulsa, Okla - Saturday night at 8:53 p.m. Tulsa Police Officers were dispatched to 519 N. Sheridan Road.

The victim of an auto-pedestrian accident was a 54-year-old male.

He was crossing the road on a bicycle when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He voluntarily submitted to a blood test and surrendered his truck for investigation.

The driver passed all field sobriety tests and there was no indication of drugs or alcohol in his system.

