Famous Okies: Blake Griffin

NORMAN, Okla. — Blake Griffin, an Oklahoma City native, is one of the most decorated players to represent the Sooner State in NBA history.

Griffin, born March 16, 1989, went to school at Oklahoma Christian School with his older brother Taylor where he won four consecutive state championships in basketball under his father who coached the team.

Griffin went on to start his college career at Oklahoma, again following his brother Taylor. Averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds as a freshman, he could have gone on to be a lottery pick, but chose to come back to Norman for his sophomore season.

That sophomore season became one of the all-time great seasons in the program's history, including a trip to the 2009 Elite Eight where he averaged 28.5 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four NCAA Tournament games. OU finished 30-6 and ranked No. 7 that season.

Griffin swept all six of the national player of the year awards in college basketball that season.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the No.1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, but a preseason fracture in his knee kept him out of what would have been his rookie year.

He came back the next season and earned Rookie of the Year honors along with establishing himself as one of the league's greatest dunkers of all time with a memorable win at the All-Star Game weekend dunk contest.

Amid several injury-plagued seasons, Griffin has earned six All-Star selections and five All-NBA selections including one of his three seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

After more injury woes and losses in Detroit, the Pistons bought him out and he signed with the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets.

Off the court, Griffin has ventured out into several different entertainment avenues including standup comedy, film and commercials — most notably an ad campaign with Kia.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --