Family remembers niece killed in pedestrian accident

TULSA, Okla — New details about a car accident involving two pedestrians hit Saturday night at the 1300 block of Nogales Avenue.

A family member tells 2 News that both pedestrians in the fatal car accident were 13-years-old.

One of the girls, Sariayah Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other girl was taken to a local hospital where she is recovering from serious injuries.

Cherie Peterson, Sariayh's Aunt, tells us, “everything happened in an instant.”

Peterson says the two girls were headed to the corner store for snacks when they were hit.

“They came back running down here telling her that Sariyah and her friend were hit by a car.”, Peterson says.

Now Peterson is asking for a solution that would keep this from happening again, "we need speed bumps out here.”.

Sariayah and her family had recently moved to the area from Iowa, they had lived in the neighborhood for about eight months.

Peterson says Sariayah was a very joyful girl with a very vivacious personality, “she met friends so fast because she’s a people person.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

For more information or to donate, click here.

