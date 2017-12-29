Family receives new furnaces to battle the cold

TULSA -

A warm surprise just in time for a Tulsa mother of two.

She spent all summer and now this winter without a working heating and air system.

The Trannier family is one of three families that received a new home heating and air system.

There are two furnaces in Trannier’s home to keep them warm through the winter.

Sarah Trannier is a busy single mother who spends her day as a case worker helping victims of elderly abuse.

“We're blessed to have a roof over our head and blankets and the people that I work with every day are greatly a homeless population living in the streets without anything," said Trannier.

For months, she beat Tulsa's unforgiving summer heat and now Tulsa's winter with an air system on life support.

"So now you have proper heat, no more leaks and we ended up putting in a 5-inch thick filter so we can clean all the dust and the allergies for the kids," said Mike Guillen, a representative for Air Assurance.

“I don't know how you make it through. I guess we all cozy up in bed together, it's important. It's going to be getting even colder this weekend, so this is perfect timing," said Trannier.

She was nominated by her friends to receive a much-needed upgrade.

“For me it's just part of our everyday lives we do as much as we can to give back and I love to give back to people that deserve it and are really truly in need," said Guillen.

On top of the furnaces, Trannier got another surprise, a handful of other contractors wanting to pitch in to help finish a remodeling project.

“It feels hard. It feels like such a gift. It's really hard to receive. I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude right now...thank you," said Trannier.

Now Trannier can have comfort while helping Tulsan's get back on their feet.

“It's pretty touching and then knowing I won't sweat in the summer is even better," said Trannier.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: