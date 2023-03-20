Family of Tulsa Race Massacre victim seeks right to open estate

TULSA, Okla. — A lawsuit against Greenwood Rising, the Hille Foundation and the City of Tulsa could come to an end Monday.

The lawsuit is on behalf of the great-great-nephew of Doctor A.C. Jackson who was killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The lawsuit, filed in December, claims Greenwood Rising, the Hille Foundation, and the city are blocking the Jon Adams from opening an estate in his late great-great-uncle's name. All while profiting off of Dr. A.C. Jackson's image and likeness.

The suit says Adams was named the special administrator of Jackson's estate last month.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons tells 2 News Dr. Jackson's estate was probated in 1924 and his wife Julia Jackson, who escaped the massacre, legally inherited Jackson's property.

Solomon-Simmons said now there's evidence that Dr. Jackson owned more property.

"Jon as a special administrator is coming in and saying hey court, there is additional property that was not available in 1924 that we didn't know about. We want to open this estate so we can properly marshal or find that property to make sure it goes to the proper heirs," Solomon-Simmons said. "At this point Jon is not saying, or any of the Jackson heirs, are not saying we're owed this or that. He's simply saying we want to open this estate so we can preserve the legacy and the honor and reparations and any of the property and to make sure it goes to the proper people"

The museum is claiming Adams has no right to re-open Jackson's estate 99 years later. Adams is arguing the new information means, he does have that right.

"This is not just about my family, but it's about all the families in Tulsa that have been denied and been deprived of their rightful compensation or just being fair to everybody," Adams said. "I find it remarkably ironic that somebody who is not related to us is trying to stop us from trying to open our own estate of our own family member."

He said adding insult to injury, the museum also uses Dr. and Mrs. Jackson's images and likeness without their consent. Dr. A.C. Jackson is one of the most prominent victims of the Tulsa race massacre. He was a leading member of the Oklahoma medical community at the time.

Solomon-Simmons said Greenwood Rising is actually built on land that Dr. Jackson's medical office used to be located. Solomon-Simmons also represents three centenarians who are suing the city and others for compensation as survivors of the massacre.

2 News reached out to the City of Tulsa for comment on Friday, but didn't immediately hear back.

Jon Adams lives in Portland, Oregon, but he is expected to be in Tulsa for the hearing Monday at 2 p.m.

