Family of Terence Crutcher to file wrongful death lawsuit against city of Tulsa
11:03 AM, Apr 4, 2018
TULSA -- The family of Terence Crutcher is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Tulsa.
The family says that "due to the city's negligence in hiring and training Shelby, Rev. Crutcher and Mrs. Crutcher will live the rest of their lives without their constant companion, star choir member, and loving son."
A news conference will be held in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in connection with the filing.
Crutcher was shot and killed in 2016 by then Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby. Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter and now works as a reserve deputy in Rogers County.