Family of Terence Crutcher to file wrongful death lawsuit against city of Tulsa

11:03 AM, Apr 4, 2018
Terence Crutcher Terence Crutcher was shot and killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma by Officer Betty Shelby on Sept. 16, 2016. Police were called to the scene when Crutcher's vehicile was found abandoned and running in the middle of the road. After refusing to show his hands and failing to follow other police orders, Shelby felt threatend and shot Crutcher. PCP was recovered at the scene, and records show Crutcher had a history of using the drug. On May 17, 2017, a jury acquitted Betty Shelby of first-degree manslaughter.

TULSA -- The family of Terence Crutcher is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Tulsa.

The family says that "due to the city's negligence in hiring and training Shelby, Rev. Crutcher and Mrs. Crutcher will live the rest of their lives without their constant companion, star choir member, and loving son."

A news conference will be held in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in connection with the filing. 

Crutcher was shot and killed in 2016 by then Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby. Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter and now works as a reserve deputy in Rogers County.

