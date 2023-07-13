Family of returned dog looks to thank fishermen saviors

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — About seven weeks ago the Day family began searching for their little pug Baby who went missing near Fort Gibson Lake.

After tirelessly looking by boat and car the family was dreading the worst for their Baby; until the call they were waiting for came in. While streaming their Sunday church service Tina Day got a call from staff at the Whitehorn Cove Marina who gave the news that Baby was safe.

Remarkably after seven weeks, two fishermen fishing near a rocky cliffside found Baby skinny, malnourished but her owner says she was in pretty good condition considering where she was.

The cliff was two blocks away from the Day family's home and Day said Baby was just too small to get back up the cliff to go home.

Tina Day Area where Baby was found

Baby was found with no broken bones, scratches or ticks.

Now the Day family wants to thank Baby's saviors and are actively searching for the two fishermen who brought her to the marina.

If you have any information about the fishermen please email news@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

