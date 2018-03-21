Family looks to reunite box of memories with Broken Arrow woman

COWETA, Okla. -- It started when they found a box on the Broken Arrow Expressway with post cards as well as wedding and graduation photos.

One Coweta family made it their mission to find the owner, and reunite the Broken Arrow woman with pieces of her past.

Dyana Jackson said when her grandparents passed away soon after, they made this her project.

"My grandma gave me those pictures and she said "promise me you'll try to find this girl, do your best." I said "I will," Jackson said.

She was immediately struck by what was inside: photos dating back 40 years, capturing decades of memories for this family. Jackson visited the address in Broken Arrow and had no luck, but continues to search with the hopes of getting these back in the right hands.

"It's more than money. Especially when you have all these notes and postcards and stuff in there and it's just... that would just be something that you can look back on and remember those friends and how close you were... I would love it," Jackson said.

Jackson has struggled with lupus the past few years, and put this project aside. Now she has renewed faith in bringing the photos home.

"That's what I was thinking, was the happiness. They just look happy," she said.

We searched for Rachel online and visited the address on the post cards. Rachel's stepfather answered the door and said he hasn't spoken to her in years. But he tells us he last heard she was living in Texas, and has a family of her own.

If you recognize any of these names or photos you can email our newsroom at megan.allison@kjrh.com.

