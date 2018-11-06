Family grieves daughter who police say was murdered by ex-boyfriend

A Broken Arrow family is anxious as police search for the body of their loved one, believed to be murdered at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

“I didn’t get to tell her good bye,” Christa Kidd, the victim’s mother, said. “I didn’t get to tell her I loved her. I didn’t get to give her a hug.”

Christa Kidd is collecting all the photos and videos she has of her 21-year old daughter, Lauren.

“I just didn’t know that was going to be the last time that I would see her,” Christa said.

Lauren was reported missing Oct. 30 after her family said she didn’t show up to a family function on Oct. 27.

Police said she was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Konner Brunner, a name family said sent them red flags.

“He was dangerous,” Christa said. “They had domestic calls with the police department several times.”

Lauren’s ex-husband and father to Lauren’s child, Zachary Main, said he knew Brunner was bad news.

“I kept telling her he is not a good guy, you can do so much better,” Main said.

The investigation led police to Brunner on Friday, who detectives said confessed to killing Lauren and disposing of her body in a recycling bin. Police also said they found human blood on the bin, but Lauren’s body was missing.

The investigation is ongoing as police search to find Lauren. Brunner is in the Tulsa County Jail charged with first degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

