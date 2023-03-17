Family continues searching for answers after Jay man's remains are found 6 years after disappearance

JAY, Okla. — A family’s search for their loved one has come to an end, not in the way they had hoped, and with a lot of unanswered questions. Christopher Teel went missing on January 2nd, 2017. It’s been six years since Amy Cunningham last saw her nephew, and Tracy Bishop last saw her son, Christopher Teel.

“People say that time heals all wounds and it’s not true,” says Cunningham.

Teel’s family says he was an avid baseball fan. They say he loved music, and most importantly his daughter. But in January of 2017 Teel went missing. His family said within hours, they began their search for him.

The search for him turned into weeks. The weeks into months, and months into years.

“You feel helpless just absolutely, utterly helpless,” says Cunningham. “and you have a void inside of you and over that six years, that void just seemed to get bigger and bigger.”

In February, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were found in Jay. Less than a month later, the remains were identified as Teel’s.

Teel’s family says this bringing him home, for a proper burial brings some closure, but not all that’s needed.

Cunningham says, “The relief is tremendous.”

“Not a good relief, but there’s still a lot of unanswered questions.”

Teel’s memory will live on... And his family says they want him to be remembered for who he was during his time on this earth. A medical examiner will now determine Teel's cause of death.

And his family says they are thankful they can now give him the proper burial he deserves but they will continue their search to find what exactly happened to him.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --