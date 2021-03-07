Menu

Family celebrates grandmother's 90th birthday with a parade caravan

Roderick Crisp
Posted at 9:57 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 13:58:33-05

OKMULGEE, Okla — Gladys Payne celebrated her 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of cars.

Gladys has been a member of Lone Tree Baptist church for over 70 years and is very active in the Okmulgee County community. She enjoys spending her time as a member of the Okmulgee City Wide Prayer Band and as a member of the Okmulgee Scrap Happy Quilting Sewing Club.

Gladys has 8 children, 24 grand children, 48 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

