Family celebrates grandmother's 90th birthday with a parade caravan

OKMULGEE, Okla — Gladys Payne celebrated her 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of cars.

Gladys has been a member of Lone Tree Baptist church for over 70 years and is very active in the Okmulgee County community. She enjoys spending her time as a member of the Okmulgee City Wide Prayer Band and as a member of the Okmulgee Scrap Happy Quilting Sewing Club.

Gladys has 8 children, 24 grand children, 48 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

