Family brings their own snow to Tulsa with a machine after missing their trip to Colorado

TULSA -- The forecast called for no snow on New Year's Day, except at one house in midtown.

Scott Selman, his brother and their children enjoyed fresh powder after the snow machine they bought blanketed the front yard Monday.

"We're the only ones on the block or probably the city of Tulsa that currently has snow," Selman said.

He purchased the Snow at Home machine since his family could not make their annual trip to Colorado because of the birth of his fifth child.

"We'll see if we can bring Colorado to Tulsa," he said, "so it has to take the right temperature. We were able to get it going this week."

The machine cost him about $1,000, far from a practical expense, but he said it's a worthwhile one just to see the reactions from his kids.

"For us snow is priceless," Selman said. "We wanted to be able to have that enjoyment in a place like Tulsa, where we just don't get a whole lot of snow."

The Selman family can now create a snow day anytime they want, and they're hoping that others will join them sledding and having snowball fights when the conditions are just right.

"If it's under 29 degrees, it's probably going to be snowing at the Selman household," he said.

"I would say it's one of the best purchases that we as a family have ever made."