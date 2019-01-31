Family blames DHS for child's death

TULSA — A family is speaking out about their experience with Oklahoma DHS.

They say negligence by the department is what led to the death of a 3-year-old-boy, and the abuse of his siblings.

Now with court cases dried up, and no answers as to how he died, they're devastated.

Andrew was 3 years old when he died in foster care back in 2014.

"It makes me feel very upset and angry," Andrew's great aunt Lois Richie said. "I don't think DHS done these kids justice. I feel like if they would have let somebody in the family had the kids then, by all means, Andrew would still be alive."

Richie and her sister Connie Hubbard are Andrew's great aunts.

Both tried to get custody of Andrew and his siblings when they were put into foster care in 2013.

The children's biological parents were jailed on child neglect charges.

"DHS wouldn't even talk to us," Richie said.

"I was in Missouri calling to come to get them and was turned down," Hubbard added.

The family says they didn't understand why.

Hubbard was already a certified foster parent in Missouri.

"Fingerprints had been done, home inspections had been done, everything was completed," Hubbard said.

Hubbard says she was confused but thought maybe the caseworker had a good reason.

"The caseworker told me that the children were in a very good foster home and they were seeing councilors which they really needed and that they had bonded with their counselor."

Hubbard said she was never called about any problems and was not notified when Andrew died.

"They make their own rules and they do what they want to do," Richie said. "And they feel like they have the authority and the power above you and there's nothing you can do."

Lois and Connie say they were shocked to learn the details of Andrew's case.

According to a state oversight report, Andrew went to the hospital for a brain bleed due to head trauma and died a few days later.

His foster mother, Mallory Kraijan, told DHS he fell off the couch.

Kraijan was later charged with child abuse murder.

You can read the full report on Andrew Prior's death here .

