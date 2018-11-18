Fallin to retire from politics

It appears to be the end of the road for Governor Mary Fallin when she steps down in January.

Fallin says she will not go after an elective office again when her term as governor ends.

She adds she wants to spend more time with her family.

The 63-year-old Republican has been in politics for nearly three decades

