Fallin to retire from politics

6:04 PM, Nov 17, 2018

Fallin will retire from politics

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It appears to be the end of the road for Governor Mary Fallin when she steps down in January.

Fallin says she will not go after an elective office again when her term as governor ends.

She adds she wants to spend more time with her family.

The 63-year-old Republican has been in politics for nearly three decades

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top