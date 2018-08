TULSA, Okla. - PSO power crews are working to restore electricity to a section of homes and businesses in Midtown Tulsa.

A tree fell on a power line near 31st and South Utica Avenue, knocking out electricity to more than 1,000 customers at one point early Wednesday morning.

31st is closed to traffic east of Utica Ave. as crews work to repair the lines.

As of 7:30 AM, PSO reported fewer than 300 customers still without power.

Cascia Hall Preparatory School canceled classes for Wednesday due to the power outage.

