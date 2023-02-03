Fake mortuary business in Sapulpa found on Google Maps

SAPULPA, Okla. — A local man’s workshop in Sapulpa is giving the town and the internet something to talk about.

Old Town Saloon, I.C. Clearly Optometrist, and Diggum-Deep Mortuary has been right off Main Street in Sapulpa for a couple of years, but recently, the businesses caught Google’s eye. Joe Krout owns “Old Town." It's really a shop he works out of but in Sapulpa having a metal building in the historic district isn’t encouraged.

Krout didn’t hit a dead end. He created “Old Town." And recently, the facade made it on the map — Google Maps that is.

“I was doing a project and we were reviewing some of Google’s photos because they were driving their car around town and updated some of the street view photos,” says Krout. “And when they did that, they identified my garage as a legitimate business.”

People in Sapulpa were dying to review the spot. Krout says within 24 hours, it had a website, Facebook page, and was even ranked second for mortuaries in Sapulpa. Krout says Old Town is doing exactly what it’s supposed to, bringing laughs to the city.

“I just started writing Facebook posts with some of the crazy stuff I thought would make people laugh,” says Krout. “And really the whole project is to make people laugh.”

