Fact Check: Gov. Stitt comments on rejecting summer food funds

TULSA, Okla. — This week, Oklahoma became one of 17 states to reject federal funds for a summer food program.

In Oklahoma, that amount was estimated at nearly $60 million. States had until Jan.1 to sign a letter to opt in to the new program.

During a phone call on Jan. 3, Governor Kevin Stitt made several questionable comments as well as some contradictory to what long-standing groups said about food insecurity in our state.

Governor Stitt said the reason Oklahoma did not opt into the federal program that would give each eligible child $120 for summer meals through an EBT card was because there wasn’t enough information and rules weren’t finalized.

“I think you need to ask the feds why they are wanting everyone to opt in before they even finalized the program,” he told reporters.

It is true that the rules aren’t finalized, but that’s the way the government works in accordance with the Administrative Procedures Act.

Interim rules are written. Public comment is available. Overall, the program is largely in place. Online, there is a 173-page document explaining how it is going to work.

If worried about final rules, he could've signed a non-binding letter of intent. Missouri opted into the program while still mulling over how and if the state can make it work.

The governor said multiple times he’s “satisfied” with the food services already available here to help kids.

“Report the facts that are there,” he said. “It is not reasonable to think that kids are going to go hungry this summer just because we are not opting into a new Biden Administration federal program.”

Overwhelmingly, statistics show it is reasonable to think Oklahoma kids are hungry in the summer. The most recent numbers available from the National Center for Education put us in the bottom ten for the percentage of kids eligible for free and reduced lunch.



Hunger Free Oklahoma said 6% of those kids participate in a summer program. Why? Lack of access. A USDA map shows concentrated pockets of food pantries during the summer in cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, but very hard to come by in rural areas.

The governor also said he declined the federal money this year because he’s concerned it could be taken away from the Biden Administration, citing Title IX.

“The Biden Administration has tried to push social policies ... related to funds, so that is a concern,” he said.

It is true that the Biden Administration has threatened to pull school lunch funding for schools in other states for not being Title IX compliant.

But what’s also true is that in the 50 years it has been around, no school has ever lost federal funding due to Title IX non-compliance.

