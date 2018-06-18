Facebook 3 p.m. news update

OKLAHOMA - The Tulsa Board of Education is meeting Monday about name changes for elementary schools.

They will take action on renaming Chouteau and Columbus schools.

Chouteau Elementary could be renamed Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy and Columbus could be renamed Dolores Huerta Elementary School.

They will also discuss delaying the renaming of Robert E. Lee to Lee Elementary.

Some Oklahomans are showing their support for migrants today.

They held a "Keep Families Together" rally in Oklahoma City.

The group gathered outside Senator James Lankford's office to protest the separations of families at the border in Texas.

Senator Lankford responded on Twitter writing in part that he, "disagrees with the administration's policy of separating families, but we must continue to protect the privacy of the children."

Owasso police need help to find an elderly woman in imminent danger.

They say Karen Alexander possibly has early onset dementia and could be headed to Florida.

She was last seen around noon on Friday.

She's driving a gold Toyota Camry.

If you see her, call authorities.

A highway patrol trooper is on leave after shooting a man during a traffic stop near admiral and Highway 169.

OHP says it started when a trooper tried to pull over a car Saturday night.

Troopers say 34-year-old Alfred Hill jumped out of the passenger side and started running.

OHP says Hill fired at the trooper before he was shot.