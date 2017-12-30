'Extremely valuable' documents found in relation to Craig County killings, missing girls

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. -- Investigators believe they may have reached a turning point in a case involving two girls who are still missing after an 18-year-old double homicide in Craig County.

On Dec. 30-31 1999, the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found inside their burned home in Welch.

The Freeman's 16-year-old daughter and her friend Lauria Bible were missing. Bible was staying at Ashley's home to celebrate her birthday.

Officials said leads gathered this year have represented a turning point. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and investigators have interviewed several people who have knowledge about the murders and missing girls, officials said.

Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey provided investigators with previously unknown notes and documents he discovered from the previous sheriff's administration. The notes have been extremely valuable, and the investigation has a "definite course," according to an OSBI news release.

The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with more credible information in the case. A private reward stands at $50,000.

Call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 with information in the case.

