Expert tips for safe and efficient home heating

TULSA, Okla. — Winter is coming, and experts ask to prioritize safety over savings when it comes to your energy bill.

Richard Tattershall, the owner of C&C Chimney and Air Services, is gearing up for a busy season in the chimney sweep business.

“It is getting colder, so everyone needs to get ready. We’re already getting pretty booked up. Get your chimney inspected, and possibly swept, if needed," he said.

Tattershall emphasizes the importance of chimney maintenance to safely enjoy a fire, whether it’s a gas or wood-burning fireplace. The flammable byproduct from the burning process accumulates over time.

“It will continue to develop more and more, boil and have an ignition temperature,” he warned.

But what if you lean more towards heaters? Professionals at Mullin Plumbing suggest these tips:



Regularly check your filters. Dirty ones force the system to work harder.

Seal any gaps around windows and doors to maintain warmth.

Set thermostats to "off" during sleep or when away. Some models allow you to program a schedule.

Get your furnace checked every season for efficiency.



Kayla Stack, a Paramedic Supervisor with EMSA Tulsa, offered a word of caution against the dangers of carbon monoxide, especially during the cold season.

She said, "Because it's a gas, it could be stoves, oven tops when it gets cold this time of year. Some people will use their stoves, their ovens to heat their house. It's incredibly dangerous."

Andy Little from the Tulsa Fire Department agrees, asking people to use both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

He provided guidelines for those using space heaters, suggesting a clear space of at least three feet around them and avoiding leaving them on unattended.

He also added that newer models are safest. "They have cut-off switches in the newer ones. If they do knock off or fall over, they turn themselves off."

Echoing Tattershall, Little also emphasizes the importance of regular chimney maintenance to prevent fires, regardless of the fireplace type.

"As far as your chimney goes, you should also have that cleaned out regularly," said Little.

