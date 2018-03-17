Ex-Chickasaw County, Texas deputy indicted on child porn charges

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) -- A former Chickasaw County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on child pornography charges.

WTVA-TV reports 48-year-old Jimmy Rappe was booked into the Chickasaw County jail Thursday. He was later released after posting $25,000 bond.

It was unknown if Rappe has an attorney.

According to Sheriff Jim Meyers, the attorney general's office contacted him last year about a complaint made against Rappe. Meyers says Rappe promptly resigned after learning of the attorney general's investigation. Further details were not released.

He says the attorney general's office presented its case to a grand jury on Wednesday which then returned an indictment.



