Midtown Tulsa apartments evacuated after fire

TULSA -- Evacuations were made at midtown Tulsa apartments Wednesday afternoon after a fire.

The apartment fire was reported at 5020 South 67th East Avenue, near 51st and Sheridan. Officials say the fire is under control.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: