Evacuation lifted after propane leak contained

SKIATOOK, Okla. - Skiatook residents returned home overnight after a propane gas leak was contained.

Residents living in about 100 homes in three neighborhoods near the Ferrellgas facility on West Rogers Boulevard were forced to evacuate last night.

Ferrellgas released the following statement to 2 Works for You:

Ferrellgas has not yet determined the cause of the leak that occurred on Thursday, August 16 at our facility in Skiatook. The State of Oklahoma LP Gas Administration has been given jurisdiction of the scene and we have pledged our full support to them as they conduct their investigation. - Scott Brockelmeyer, VP, Marketing and Media Relations of Ferrellgas

Tulsa fire and Hazmat assisted the Skiatook Fire Dept. to contain the leak. West Rogers Boulevard, which is also State Highway 20, was closed amid fears of an explosion.

"We didn't know if the gas cloud was going to be blowing across the highway and didn't want someone to drive though it and ignite the cloud with their vehicle," said James Annas, Skiatook Fire Chief.

The leak was contained around 1 am.

Crews said overnight they weren't sure what caused the leak, but it's being investigated.

