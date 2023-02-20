Equality Center hosts Really Really Free Market

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is known for being a welcoming city. And Sunday, Tulsa welcomed hundreds of people to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center to give back with the “Really Really Free Market.”

Just about anything you can think of can be found at the Really Really Free Market. And no twist here, it’s all actually free. Sunday’s free market saw hundreds of people, people donating and people taking what they need.

It all started as an idea, and quickly turned into a life changing event.

“It’s changed so many people’s lives. We’re helping unhoused neighbors, we’re helping the trans and queer community,” said organizer, Rags Ragland.

The market is the third Sunday of each month. Whether you have things to get rid of or are in need of food, the market is where you can find it.

“Anything that’s clean and usable we allow it to be here at the market. We’ve had everything from reclining chairs, washing machines, sewing machines, records players, televisions,” said Ragland.

And for shopper Miryom Golden, she hit the market for her birthday. But said she left with much more than she came with.

“It just is amazing how as it leaves your hands, it’s a gift to yourself. It blesses the other person, they’re enjoying it but as it leaves my hands I feel the joy of the giving,” said Golden.

This is Golden’s first free market and said she was blown away by the generosity of the Tulsa community.

“There was something for everybody. There was books, CD’s, all kinds of items came in generously from everybody and I think the joy is what I pretty much picked up on and love about this whole center,” said Golden.

Ragland said the Really Really Free Market helps so many different people from all different backgrounds. And they hope it will help the community see, the need is always there and we should always be willing to help a fellow Oklahoman.

“What we need is for people to recognize that there is always someone is crisis and we should always be making those efforts to relieve their crises,” said Ragland.

Ragland also hopes to bring in free haircuts, free pet grooming and STD testing. They say the market is for everyone so the more people that can contribute, the more people can be helped.

